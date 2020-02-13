Israeli resort city to become 100 pct energy independent: ministry

JERUSALEM, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Israel’s southernmost Red Sea resort city of Eilat will generate all its own electricity by solar energy, the state’s Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry and Eilat municipality’s joint plan, the city will achieve full energy independence through local renewable energy and the use of storage facilities.

The ministry said that feasibility checks and preliminary planning for the construction and operation of storage and energy management facilities in Eilat will soon start.

This preliminary stage will be supported with a government grant of 200,000 new shekels (about 58,700 U.S. dollars).

This will help the Eilat’s municipality to examine the engineering, environmental and regulatory implications of existing technologies and their ability to store energy.

“Energy management and storage systems will enable better utilization of electricity from renewable energy and further reduce air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions,” said Israeli Minister of Energy, Yuval Steinitz.

“Such systems will also increase energy security and allow local electricity supply to continue in emergencies,” he added.