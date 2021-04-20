Israeli scientists develop new tech for water purification

JERUSALEM, April 20 (Xinhua) — Israeli scientists developed a new technology for water purification, the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) in northern Israel said Tuesday.

The new technology solves the problem of rapid electrode wear in today’s common technology of capacitive deionization, which removes excess sodium but leaves essential calcium and magnesium in the water.

This process is resulted in a proper ratio between the minerals, benefiting the soil and crops.

In the new system, water flows through two porous electrodes, as in capacitive deionization systems. However, by sulfonating one of the electrodes, that is, executing a chemical reaction that is cheap and easy to perform, the Israeli team was able to produce a capacitive deionization cell.

The cell has been proven effective in reducing the sodium absorption ratio of the feedwater.

The team ran 1,000 cycles of water treatment through it, without the electrode showing significant deterioration.

The system is also easily tunable, by changing the voltage and the charging time of the electrodes.

The new method is applicable to various uses, mainly irrigation, the Technion added. Enditem