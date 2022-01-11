Israeli scientists taught goldfish how to drive.

Just when you thought the goldfish in your tank were just for the cat’s entertainment, you learn that some of them can drive.

Yes, Israeli scientists taught goldfish how to drive a car.

As with humans, some drivers are better than others, according to various news outlets.

A team at Ben-Gurion University has discovered that goldfish can navigate on land, according to a Reuters report.

The researchers created an FOV — “a fish-operated vehicle” — and taught fish to drive it.

According to Reuters, the FOV is a robotic car equipped with lidar, which is “a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle’s ground location and the location of the fish inside a mounted water tank.”

Six goldfish were trained to use the apparatus and each received around ten driving lessons, according to the Times of Israel.

The goldfish “managed to find their way around the small room and toward a reward,” according to the authors of a study published in Behavioural Brain Research this month.

According to The Times of Israel, researchers concluded that this demonstrated “that navigation may be independent of environment.”

The fish “were able to operate the vehicle, explore the new environment, and reach the target, regardless of the starting point, all while avoiding dead-ends and correcting location inaccuracies,” according to Shachar Givon and Matan Samina, who co-authored the study with Ohad Ben Shahar and Ronen Segev.

“So we are always trying to challenge ourselves – and our fish,” Givon, the study’s first author, told the Guardian.

The idea of having the fish navigate on land appealed to us because it seemed like the kind of impossible challenge we enjoy.

Fortunately for us, it turned out that it wasn’t so impossible after all.”

“Domain transfer methodology” is the technical term for their challenge, which means “exploring whether a species can perform tasks outside of its own environment,” according to The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, the six fish that the researchers taught to navigate on land were named after characters from Pride and Prejudice.

While some drivers were superior to others,

