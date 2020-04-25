Israeli security service says Palestinian bombing attempt in Jerusalem stadium thwarted

JERUSALEM, April 22 (Xinhua) — Israeli security forces said on Wednesday that they have arrested three Palestinians suspected of planning to carry out bomb attacks, including one in a football stadium in Jerusalem.

The Shin Bet internal security service said in a statement that the three operated as a cell to carry out “terror attacks” in Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium as well as bombing attacks against Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

The suspects were identified as Ahmad Sajdaya, a 27-year-old man from the Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Ramallah city, Muhammad Hammad, a 26-year-old man from the village of Aqeb near Qalandiya, and Umar Eid, a Palestinian citizen of Israel who lives in the town of Deir Jarir, north of Ramallah.

According to the Shin Bet, the three met during their studies at the Birzeit University in Ramallah and joined a Hamas student group.

Over the past years, Palestinians have carried out sporadic attacks against Israeli security officers and settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but these attacks have recently decreased, especially since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled it ever since despite Palestinian and international criticism.