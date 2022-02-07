Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank is expanding underhandedly.

Israelis are expanding settlement activity in the West Bank in devious ways.

Settlers are attempting to persuade the Israeli government to approve the construction of over 4,000 homes in the occupied territories’ mountains.

Palestine, Nablus

The residents of Beita, southeast of Nablus, have been protesting every Friday near the top of Jabal Sbeih, one of the area’s highest mountains, since early May.

The demonstrations were in response to Jewish settlers’ activity at the top of the mountain, where they arrived in caravans as a first step toward establishing a settlement.

Since the start of the protests, ten people have died in the village, and more than 5,000 Palestinians have been injured by live and rubber bullets, as well as tear gas.

The settlers left the caravans at the top of the mountain after a month, according to Mousa Hamayil, a grassroots activist. This is a dangerous sign for Palestinians, as it leaves open the possibility that the settlers will return, especially since they are trying to legalize their outpost.

The people of Beita gathered documents proving their ownership of the land through an Israeli military association and submitted them to the Supreme Court to challenge any attempt by settlers to legalize their presence on Jabal Sbeih.

“Keeping the caravans (on the mountain) has persuaded us that their departure is only temporary and that they are waiting for the right moment to seize control of the mountain,” Hamayil told Anadolu Agency.

Israeli settler activity has been given the green light by their right-wing government, which is working to strengthen the settlement movement in West Bank lands under Israeli army protection.

“Whatever they try to do to us, we’ll keep fighting on the ground and in the courts until we reclaim the mountain.”

Thousands of our people attended the protest last Friday.

He went on to say that the clashes were the most violent in four months.

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed the Settlement Law in 2017, sparking a constitutional debate in Israeli political circles.

The law applied to more than 4,000 settler homes in 97 outposts that were built without official approval from the West Bank government to legalize them retroactively.

These homes were constructed on Palestinian land that was privately owned, and the law suggested that they be given alternative land or financial compensation.

International law takes into account.

