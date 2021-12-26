Israeli settler violence in the West Bank is condemned by Palestine.

Palestine condemns the violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

In recent days, Israeli settlers have intensified their attacks on Palestinian towns.

Palestine’s RAMALLAH

Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank were condemned by the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Sunday.

“No one should underestimate our people’s potential and determination,” PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement cited by the official news agency Wafa.

Settler attacks on Palestinian property were labeled “terrorist” by the spokesman.

“All conspiracies being hatched against the Palestinian cause,” he said, the Palestinian people have “the ability and determination to thwart them all.”

“Intervene urgently to provide international protection for the Palestinian people,” Abu Rudeineh said, calling on the international community, including the UN.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, there are approximately 650,000 settlers in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, who live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.

All Israeli settlements in the occupied territories are illegal under international law, according to the United Nations.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.