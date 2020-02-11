Israeli soldier injured in West Bank shooting attack: army

JERUSALEM, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — An Israeli soldier was wounded in a drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.

The incident took place near the settlement of Dolev, northwest of Ramallah city.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that a gunman opened fire towards the soldier who was standing at a military post, securing a traffic junction.

The soldier sustained a light injury to his head, according to Israel’s medical emergency service.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting a manhunt.

The incident was the latest in a string of attacks and clashes over the past two days, which cost the lives of three Palestinians and saw at least 14 Israeli security forces injured.

The violence broke out about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump issued his plan for peace in the Middle East. The plan was welcomed by Israel but denounced by the Palestinians and most of the Arab world as unfair and biased.