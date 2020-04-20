Israeli, U.S. companies develop new way of crop pollination amid COVID-19

JERUSALEM, April 20 (Xinhua) — An Israeli robotics company announced Monday it has developed, together with a U.S. drone company, an aerial robotic pollination method for agriculture.

Crop pollination is typically a four-week process, depending on weather and location.

In recent years, crop pollination concern has grown worldwide. This process is naturally done by bees, and the bee population is declining globally.

Each tree gets pollinated several times during the pollination period and requires a great deal of manpower and time that are currently unavailable due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The new method, developed by the Israeli company Blue White Robotics (BWR), together with the U.S. company Dropcopter, provides a solution for the lack of labor available in agriculture during the pandemic period.

As part of the collaboration, Dropcopter developed an innovative pod to store and dispense pollen from the air, suitable for a wide range of drones.

The aerial drone pollination, which can be operated in a variety of ways offered by BWR, multiple pollination drones flying simultaneously with BWR operating system and command & control centers and providing on-site operations.

Using this method, growers can enjoy reduced labor, financial savings, and the ability to pollinate hundreds of acres within a short period time.

BWR, founded in 2017 and based in the city of Tel Aviv, develops and operates unmanned systems, in the fields of agriculture, transportation, security, rescue and energy.

Dropcopter, founded in 2013 and based in Syracuse, New York, is a leader in aerial artificial pollination of orchard crops via unmanned aircraft systems. Enditem