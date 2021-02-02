Israeli-U.S. scientists develop RNA mapping method for cancer, brain research

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Israeli and U.S. researchers have developed a method for mapping RNA molecules in human tissues, Bar Ilan University (BIU) in central Israel said on Tuesday.

The new technology is mainly important for cancer and brain research, BIU noted.

The study, led by BIU, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University, was published in the journal Science.

A comparison of RNA molecules in ill and healthy people can reveal significant information about the diseases.

So far, RNA measurements and mapping depend on mashing the tissue and removing the molecules, through which it is not possible to detect the molecules’ location in the tissue.

The new technology, however, allows to map and examine all RNA within the tissues with nanometer accuracy.

This technology is important for brain tissue research, as the location of the molecules in the tissue affects processes such as memory and learning.

Therefore, it is possible to find whether the molecules or their position are damaged as a result of diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

This technology can also reveal the distance between cancer cells and the immune cells, as well as the cancer cells’ molecule content.

Thus, the team found that cancer cells behave differently according to their distance from the immune system cells. Enditem