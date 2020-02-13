Israeli war jets bomb Gaza as Egyptian security delegation arrives

GAZA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Israeli war jets bombed the Gaza Strip on Monday as an Egyptian security delegation arrived in the Palestinian enclave for its cease-fire with Israel, security sources said.

Israeli war jets struck several sites belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of Hamas, in southern Gaza, said Palestinian security sources.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee also said in a press statement that Israeli war jets targeted Hamas facilities including “military training facility” in southern Gaza.

Hamas should “bear responsibility for the terrorist acts against Israelis,” Adraee added.

Israeli public radio reported that around 20 rockets had been launched from Gaza toward Israel since Jan. 15.

An Egyptian security delegation arrived in Gaza for meetings with leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad over the cease-fire agreement with Israel.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is ready to wage a military offensive against “terrorist organizations” in the Gaza Strip to protect Israeli citizens.

Tensions have been mounting in the past few weeks as rockets were launched from Gaza toward southern Israel, mostly landing in open fields with no reported injuries.