Israeli warplanes continue to hit targets across Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestine

Israeli warplanes on Thursday pounded several spots on the Gaza Strip, including a residential building, two banks, homes, and a government building.

The al-Walid, a five-story building in western Gaza city, was razed to the ground early on Thursday. It housed residential apartments, commercial stores, and the office of a Turkish relief group, Yardimeli.

Hani al-Agha, the director of Yardimeli in Gaza, said they had lost all data and information related to their work.

He noted that the building was first targeted in May 2019.

Palestinian citizen Fahed al-Ghalayeni, who lives in the destroyed building, told Anadolu Agency that the residents were unable to take any of their belongings.

Meanwhile, the Israeli warplanes struck two banks, run by the Hamas group, in Rafah city, southern Gaza.

The strikes on Rafah also targeted a military site for Hamas’ armed wing near the Palestinian-Egyptian border.

Israeli warplanes continued to hit targets across Gaza through Thursday afternoon.

The fighter jets destroyed a home in the Sheikh Redwan neighborhood in northern Gaza city and hit another target in the west of the city.

In northern Gaza, two homes were attacked by Israeli warplanes, while several airstrikes were reported to have hit refugees camp in the central al-Bureij area, including a strike on a government post office building.

Ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 83 Palestinians and injured 487 others, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court last week ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.