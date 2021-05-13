Israeli warplanes resume strikes on Gaza Strip

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Israeli warplanes on Wednesday launched violent attacks on the security centers and police headquarters of Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of bombs were dropped within a few minutes in the south, north, and central parts of the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency has learned.

The most severe attack occurred this morning but it is still too early to ascertain casualties.

The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of their offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 220 others have been injured.

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket attacks.

Tensions have been running high since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.