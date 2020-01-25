Israeli warplanes strike Gaza targets in response to arson balloons

GAZA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Israeli warplanes on Saturday night carried out several airstrikes on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip in response to the launch of balloons carrying explosives into southern Israel, security sources in Gaza said.

The sources told Xinhua that the warplanes struck posts belonging to Hamas movement’s armed wing in southern and central Gaza Strip.

No injuries or damages were reported.

The Israeli army said in a press statement that Israeli Air-Force planes targeted posts and positions that belong to Hamas militants, including a post that is used for producing combat means.

The statement, which held Hamas movement responsible for launching the balloons, said the Israeli army will continue thwarting any “terrorist activity that is used against Israel and its people.”

The Israeli media has earlier reported that Palestinian activists launched several arson balloons and balloons that carried explosives from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, which caused large fires in several farms and fields.