Israeli warplanes strike Hamas targets in Gaza

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Leave a comment 

GAZA CITY, Palestine

Israel reportedly launched airstrikes targeting Palestinian resistance group Hamas two positions in the Gaza Strip late Friday.  

Positions belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, were hit by missiles launched from Israeli warplanes, said sources who said there were no casualties according to initial assessments.

The Israeli military claimed the airstrikes were carried out in response to rockets launched from Gaza into Israel. 

*Writing by Davut Demircan

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *