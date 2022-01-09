Israel’s approval of new settlements in East Jerusalem is condemned by Turkiye.

Turkiye condemns Israel’s approval of new East Jerusalem settlements.

According to Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, the new move jeopardizes the vision of a two-state solution as a foundation for long-term peace.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye condemned Israel’s approval of new plans to build over 3,500 more illegal settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday.

“Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories violate international law, including UN resolutions,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated.

“These new illegitimate acts aim to make a contiguous State of Palestine physically impossible, while also seriously undermining the vision of a two-state solution and the foundation for lasting peace,” the ministry said.

A local Israeli planning committee approved five settlement plans in occupied East Jerusalem, totaling 3,557 new settlement units.

Israel’s settlement activities in East Jerusalem have stepped up in recent years.

All Jewish settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are illegal under international law because it is considered occupied territory.