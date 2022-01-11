Israel’s attack on Iran will be “catastrophic” for the Middle East, according to an Arab MK.

The Middle East will be “catastrophic” if Israel attacks Iran, according to an Arab MK.

Ahmed Tibi talks to Anadolu Agency about a variety of topics relating to Palestine, Israel, and the region.

In the event of any Israeli military action against Iran, an Arab member of Israel’s parliament has warned of “catastrophic” consequences for the Middle East region.

“The idea of attacking Iran does not have widespread support in Israel,” Ahmed Tibi told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

His comments come amid growing calls in Israel to attack Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

Several Israeli officials have suggested that military action against Tehran could be taken to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Tibi, on the other hand, stated that some Israeli voices oppose any military strike against Iran and would prefer to see Iran adhere to the 2015 nuclear deal.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement and reimposed sanctions in an attempt to re-engage Iran in negotiations for a “better” deal.

In late November, Iran and world powers resumed talks in Vienna, Austria, in an effort to resurrect the nuclear deal.

Tibi believes the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal was a “big mistake” and is unsure whether Washington will “allow the adventurers in Israel to drag the region into a devastating war.”

While Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister last year, Tibi claims that the change in leadership did not result in a policy shift in Israel.

“What happened was a change of people, not a change of policies,” the Arab MK explained.

“Bennett and his government are still perpetuating the occupation by expanding illegal settlements, increasing incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, and settlers are allowed to conduct silent prayers inside the flashpoint site,” he said.

“As for Arabs living in Israel,” Tibi said, “intimidation against Arab leaders continues, and nothing has changed in terms of planning and construction.”

Tibi’s Joint Arab List, unlike the United Arab List, did not support Bennett’s government formation in Israel.

The United Arab List’s support for the Bennett government, according to Tibi, was a “very big political mistake.”

“Despite the fact that an Arab political party has joined the coalition.

