Israel’s central bank says to buy 30 bln USD in 2021 to curb shekel’s strengthening

JERUSALEM, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Israel’s central bank announced on Thursday that it will purchase 30 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, in a bid to curb the continued strengthening of the Israeli shekel against the dollar.

The shekel’s exchange rate against the dollar was quoted at 3.116 shekels for 1 dollar on Thursday, the lowest since April 1, 1996 when the rate was at 3.107.

“The advance announcement of the scope of the purchases is intended to provide the market with certainty,” the Bank of Israel explained the decision.

“This is regarding the commitment to dealing with the recent sharp appreciation, thus supporting the economy against the ramifications of the COVID-19 crisis,” the Bank said.

In order to moderate the negative effect of the shekel’s appreciation on Israeli economic activity, the Israeli central bank already bought about 21 billion dollars in 2020. Enditem