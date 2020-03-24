Israel’s coronavirus cases climb to 1,238

JERUSALEM

Israel confirmed 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,238, according to the health ministry.

A statement by the ministry said 24 patients are in critical condition, while 37 have recovered from the virus.

Israel confirmed its first death from the disease on Friday.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing down cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment venues.

Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones as part of its fight against the virus.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

There are over 339,250 confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 14,700, while more than 98,830 have recovered.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz