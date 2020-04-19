Israel’s COVID-19 cases surpass 13,000 with 164 deaths

JERUSALEM

The number of deaths in Israel rose to 164, after six additional fatalities, the country’s Health Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said 158 patients tested positive for COVID-19 bringing that total to 13,265 of which 167 are in critical condition while 3,247 have recovered.

The government took measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than two people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported worldwide with an excess of 158,600 deaths and greater than 590,600 recoveries.

*Writing by Burak Dag