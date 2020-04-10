Israel’s COVID-19 cases top 10,000, deaths at 92

JERUSALEM

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has now topped 10,000, with a death toll of 92, the country’s Health Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said six more people died and 127 more tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 10,095.

It said 164 of the nearly 10,000 patients are in critical condition while 1,061 have recovered.

The government has taken numerous measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country except those with Israeli residency.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.6 million cases have been reported worldwide with nearly 96,000 deaths and more than 355,500 recoveries.

*Writing by Burak Dag and Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara