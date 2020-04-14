Israel’s COVID-19 cases top 11,200; deaths at 110

JERUSALEM

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has topped 11,200, with 110 deaths, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In the last 24 hours, seven people died and 90 more tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 11,235, including 181 who are in critical condition.

At least 1,689 have recovered, the ministry said.

The government has taken a number of steps to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.85 million cases have been reported worldwide with an excess of 114,200 deaths and over 430,000 recoveries.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz