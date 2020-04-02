Israel’s critical COVID-19 cases expected to hit 1,000 by April 14: scientists

JERUSALEM, March 31 (Xinhua) — Israeli physicists predict that the number of coronavirus patients in critical condition will reach 1,000 in Israel by April 14, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said Tuesday.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, there are currently 83 coronavirus patients in serious condition, 69 of whom are ventilated, out of the 4,831 cases detected so far.

The researchers forecast that by April 9, with the current rate of infection, 500 Israelis will become critically ill, and the number will be doubled five days later.

They explained that the current relationship between critical and confirmed patients’ growth indicates no efficient isolation of high-risk subpopulations.

They noted that there were days with an arrest in the number of critical patients, but this was only a delay of two days, and the growth in the number of critical patients is again following the growth of the confirmed patients.

“Stronger isolation measures aren’t likely to change the expected number of critical patients in the next two weeks”, the researchers concluded.