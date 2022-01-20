Israel’s forced eviction of Palestinian families is condemned by Egypt.

Evictions, according to Cairo, are a “violation of international legitimacy and humanitarian law decisions.”

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Egypt condemned Israeli authorities for forcibly evicting Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

“Israeli authorities’ demolition of a house and a building in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood,” Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said, describing the Jewish state’s “current attempts” to evict Palestinian families as “a violation of international legitimacy and international humanitarian law, and a continuation of the policy of forced displacement of Palestinians.”

Following a forced evacuation, Israeli forces went to the al-Salhiya family’s home on Wednesday, assaulted the occupants, and demolished the house.

The family claimed they had lived in the house since 1948, when they were kicked out of the Ein Karen neighborhood.

Egypt reiterated its “unwavering opposition to the settlement policy in the Palestinian territories, whether through the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing ones, as well as the confiscation of lands and the eviction of Palestinians.”

The continuation of Israel’s “unilateral measures undermines the chances of achieving a two-state solution, and contributes to disrupting any desired atmosphere for the establishment of a comprehensive and just peace in the region,” according to Cairo.

The eviction of the al-Salhiya family and other Palestinian families from their homes was denounced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday as a violation of international law and human rights.

“Israel’s unilateral practices, which erode Jerusalem’s demographic and legal status, undercut the vision of a two-state solution and the foundation for lasting peace,” the report said.

The Israeli army and Palestinian factions in Gaza fought for 11 days last May after Israel forcibly evicted Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.