Israel’s Gantz accepts invitation to White House for peace plan

JERUSALEM, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Benny Gantz, the main political rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Saturday that he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss a Mideast peace plan.

Gantz said he will meet Trump on Monday, a day before the U.S. president is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the same plan.

“The plan will be a major cornerstone that defines the way the different sides can make their way towards a historic, regional agreement,” Gantz told reporters.

Initially the U.S. invitation was for both Gantz and Netanyahu to meet Trump together. According to sources quoted in the Israeli media, Gantz was reluctant to be seen at the White House alongside Netanyahu.

The timing of the publication of the U.S. peace plan, or “Deal of the Century” as dubbed by Trump, is controversial. Israel is slated to hold general elections in March and an interim government does not have the mandate to make far-reaching decisions on matters such as Israel’s future borders.

The Palestinians have not been part of the talks on the plan.

Several Israeli commentators and politicians see the U.S. intention to publish the plan in the coming days as a welcome respite for Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister has been indicted on corruption charges and his request for immunity from trial is supposed to be discussed at the Israeli parliament at the same time when he is in Washington.

The plan is believed to be very favorable to the right-wing Israeli government.

“This is an historic opportunity that must not be missed,” Netanyahu tweeted on Saturday night.