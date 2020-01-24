Israel’s Hapoel Jerusalem beat France’s Pau-Lacq-Orthez in Basketball Champions League

JERUSALEM, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) – Israel’s Hapoel Jerusalem achieved a 98-76 win over France’s Pau-Lacq-Orthez in the 12th round of the Basketball Champion’s League on Wednesday.

The victory, at Pais Arena in Jerusalem, was the Israelis’ 9th win in the 8-team Group B, while the French remained with four wins in 12 games.

Jerusalem opened strong and led 13-7 in the 5th minute, but points by Justin Dentmon forced a 20-20 tie at the end of the first quarter.

The home team took a 34-28 lead in the second quarter, but a 10-0 run by the visitors put them back in the game.

Points by Shlevin Mack, former NBA player who recently joined Jerusalem, gave the lead back to the hosts (49-45 at halftime).

Jerusalem dominated the third quarter, much thanks to TaShawn Thomas’s points and rebounds, on the way to a 67-50 lead in the 28th minute, and 72-58 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Jerusalem increased the lead, on the way to a 22-point gap at the end.

Mack scored a team high of 22 points, and his teammate John Holland added 18 points.

Dentmon led Pau with 27 points. His teammate Cheikh Mbodj finished with 14 points.

Pau-Lacq-Orthez will play their next game at home against Antwerp Giants on January 28, while Jerusalem will host Spain’s San Pablo Burgos the next evening. Enditem