Israel’s Ironi Ness Ziona wins FIBA Europe Cup title

JERUSALEM, April 25 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ironi Ness Ziona won the FIBA Europe Cup title after an 82-74 win against Stal Ostrow Wielkopolsk of Poland in the Final Four in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening.

Ness Ziona, hosted the Final Four tournament at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena, dominated the first quarter, thanks to points and rebounds by Jerome Meyinsse.

The 4,000 spectators in the final saw Ness Ziona open a gap of seven, before the quarter ended 26-22 in favor of the Israeli team.

Patrick Miller and Wayne Selden led Ness Ziona to a peak 42-30 lead in the 19th minute, just before Denzel Andersson and Trey Kell cut the gap to 35-42 at halftime.

An impressive 21-4 run, led by Christopher Smith, turned the game, on the way to a 64-55 Polish lead, and 65-59 at the end of the third quarter.

Ness Ziona took back control, leading 70-65, with 3:05 minutes to go, mainly thanks to a contribution from Lior Carreira.

Money-time points by Nimrod Levy and Selden secured Ness Ziona’s first European title ever.

Levi scored 21 points for the winners. Braian Angola added 15 points, while Meyinsse finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Jakub Garbacz led Stal with 19 points, with Kell and Andersson adding 12 each.

In the third-place game earlier on Sunday, Romania’s CSM Oradea beat Russia’s BC Parma 85-76.

Aaron Broussard scored 21 points for Oradea, while Eigirdas Zukauskas scored game-high 24 points for Parma. Enditem