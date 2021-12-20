Israel’s orders to shoot at “stone-throwers” are condemned by Palestine.

Palestinian stone-throwers are now allowed to be shot by Israeli forces.

Palestine, RAMALLAH

On Monday, Palestine denounced an Israeli military decision allowing soldiers to fire at Palestinian “stone-throwers.”

The Israeli decision was interpreted by the Foreign Ministry as a “green light” to carry out more field executions against Palestinians based on the soldiers’ whims, moods, and assessments.

The army has allowed its soldiers to shoot at Palestinians throwing stones and Molotov cocktails, according to the Israeli state-run Broadcasting Corporation.

The instructions, according to the broadcaster, were issued in recent weeks and sent to the Israeli army operating in the occupied West Bank in a written document.

The instructions were denounced by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry as “a flagrant disregard for international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights principles, as well as an insult to the lives of citizens.”

The orders are also intended to “sow fear and terror” among Palestinian youths and “break their will to confront settlements and settlers,” with the Israeli government being warned that it will bear full responsibility for the “racist decision.”

On the issue, the ministry pledged to work with international bodies, institutions, and organizations, as well as the International Criminal Court.

Palestinian officials believe that the repeated targeting of their citizens in the West Bank is intended to force them to abandon their homes.

Palestinian youths frequently throw stones or Molotov cocktails in response to Israeli raids, which the Israeli army disperses with metal bullets and tear gas canisters.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.