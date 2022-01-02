Israel’s planes have attacked Gaza.

Air strikes by Israel on Gaza

No fatalities or injuries were reported by Palestinian sources.

GAZA is a city in Palestine.

Late Saturday, Israel launched airstrikes on a Hamas military base.

Aircraft attacked the al-Qadisiyyah installation in Khan Yunis, Gaza, which belongs to Hamas’ Izz Al-Din Al-Qassim Forces, the group’s military wing.

At least ten airstrikes were reported by witnesses in the area.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has not reported any deaths or injuries.

Two rockets were fired from Gaza into the Tel Aviv area, according to the Israeli army.

The rockets eventually landed in the Mediterranean Sea, one a few kilometers off the coast of Tel Aviv and the other a great distance away.

