Israel’s PM blames Iran for explosion on Israeli-owned ship

JERUSALEM, March 1 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran was behind a mysterious explosion abroad an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.

“Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel,” Netanyahu told the Kan Bet public radio. “I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region.”

“It was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear,” he said, without offering evidence.

The blast rocked the Helios Ray cargo ship on Friday, as it was on its way to Singapore. No injuries have been reported but the vessel sustained damage. Enditem