Israel’s Supreme Court allows Netanyahu to remain in office

I.sraels highest court rejected petitions against another term of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a coalition agreement on Wednesday evening. The Jerusalem court thus paved the way for the formation of a government in Israel. The coalition agreement between Netanyahus Likud and the blue-white center alliance is legally problematic, the judgment said. However, there is currently no reason for the court to interfere.

According to the Supreme Court’s criticism, the Likud and Blau-Weiß had previously changed parts of their coalition agreement. Civil rights activists had rejected the Netanyahu agreement with Benny Gantz von Blau-Weiß after the election on March 2, which provides for a rotation in the Prime Minister’s office, as illegal.

On Sunday, the court in Jerusalem also discussed petitions demanding that Netanyahu should not become head of government again on charges of corruption. Prosecutor General accuses Netanyahu of fraud and infidelity, as well as bribery, and the trial is set to begin on May 24. The head of government has rejected all allegations.

Parliament must nominate a member of parliament to form a government by Thursday evening. Israel would have had to vote for the fourth time since April 2019 had the court ruled against Netanyahu’s further term.