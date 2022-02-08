Israel’s top security official travels to the United States to meet with Iranian officials.

Israel opposes talks between Iran and world powers to resurrect the 2015 nuclear agreement.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Eyal Hulata, Israel’s national security adviser, is in the United States for talks on Iran’s nuclear program with officials there, including his American counterpart Jake Sullivan.

In statements cited by Haaretz newspaper, Hulata said, “We will continue the deep and close dialogue between Israel and the United States in general, and on the Iranian issue in particular.”

Hulata acknowledged that the two countries disagree on several issues, but added that “coordination is deep, important, and strategic, and we are working on it.”

Israel has consistently expressed its opposition to talks between Iran and world powers aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“In any situation, with or without an agreement, Israel will maintain its freedom of action,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

Iran and the P4(plus)1 (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany) met in Vienna, Austria, for several rounds of talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

In exchange for lifting economic sanctions against Iran, Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear activities to civilian purposes.

However, in 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to abandon the nuclear deal.