Israel’s unemployment up to 805,000 from 565,000 in Jan.

JERUSALEM, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The total number of unemployed people in Israel rose to around 805,000, according to figures issued by the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Israeli Employment Service on Monday.

This is a significant increase compared to 565,000 unemployed in Israel recorded in January 4.

The increase in the number of the unemployed is explained by the third nationwide COVID-19 lockdown imposed on Dec. 27, 2020, with some of its restrictions still in effect.

With the new figure, the unemployment rate in Israel stands at 19.5 percent, compared to 13.9 percent in early January, 22.7 percent in last mid-October and a peak of 27.5 percent at the end of April 2020 with more than 1 million unemployed people.

The unemployment rate in the country stood at 3.9 percent before the pandemic outbreak last February in Israel.