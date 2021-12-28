Israel’s warplanes attack Syria’s Latakia port.

The attack caused’significant material damage,’ according to the SANA.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, Israeli warplanes attacked the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, the second such strike this month.

“At dawn today, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, targeting the container yard in the commercial port,” SANA reported, citing a military source.

According to the report, the attack resulted in “significant material damage.”

The Israeli attack was said to have been aimed at “oils and spare parts for machinery and cars,” according to the news agency.

According to SANA, the attack damaged a hospital and a number of buildings, but no one was killed.

The Israeli military has yet to respond to the report.

Israel has targeted sites and military bases used by regime forces and Iran-backed militias in regime-controlled areas in Syria on a regular basis over the last four years.