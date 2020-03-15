Istanbul closes museums, theaters in fight against COVID-19

Turkey’s Istanbul decided to close museums, theaters and concert halls from Friday to curb COVID-19 spread.

Numerous cultural centers across Istanbul’s 39 districts are also among the closed venues.

The officials said the preventive measures are regarding to crowded places that host a large number of visitors.

Istanbul received over 14 million visitors last year, becoming one of the most visited cities in the world.

Turkey announced on Friday the second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the country.