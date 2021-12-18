Istanbul hosts a meeting of the OIC Parliamentary Union.

The OIC Parliamentary Union meets in Istanbul.

Turkey takes over the presidency of the Parliamentary Union of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for a two-year term.

ANKARA

According to the Turkish parliament speaker, Muslims living in countries that are not members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Parliamentary Union face violence, persecution, and violations of basic human rights.

Mustafa Sentop, speaking at the 46th executive committee meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in Istanbul, said the world was moving towards a new global system, with the COVID-19 pandemic hastening the process and existing actors struggling to adapt to the new era.

Sentop said Ankara was pleased to take over the PUIC’s new term presidency and that he was working to re-energize the organization so that it could respond to new challenges by expanding its capacity.

He stated that it was the responsibility of PUIC to raise awareness about rising Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance, and racism.

He proposed that the PUIC create a special committee to draw attention to the suffering of Muslim minorities around the world.

For his part, PUIC Secretary-General Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass said the pandemic had hampered the organization’s activities, and that the executive committee had only met twice since the coronavirus outbreak began.

He said the issue of Palestine is at the forefront of the Muslim world’s problems, as Palestinians have been subjected to Israeli attacks and Jerusalem and Masjid al-Aqsa are being subjected to “more Judaization.”

He stated that developments in both the East and the West posed a threat to the Muslim world’s stability and security, adding, “In this context, we need to approach all of these matters with a new perspective and spirit.”

*Ankara-based writer Ali Murat Alhas contributed to this article.