Istanbul hosts the 2021 International Stratcom Summit.

The 2021 International Stratcom Summit comes to a close in Istanbul.

22 panels with 118 speakers from 6 continents will be held over the course of the two-day strategic communications event.

ANKARA

Stratcom Summit 2021, a two-day international strategic communications event in Istanbul that ended on Sunday, covered a wide range of topics.

According to Gokhan Yucel, head of Turkey’s Directorate of Communications’ Strategic Communication Department, the summit featured 22 panels with 118 speakers from six continents.

Director General Serdar Karagoz of the Anadolu Agency said communication is present in “all aspects of our lives” and has evolved over time during the closing session.

According to him, communication began with cave drawings, which later evolved into smoke signals and sounds.

“After the internet was introduced into our lives in the 1990s, this order abruptly gave way to chaos,” he continued.

“Now there are tens or hundreds of mediums, each with its own culture,” says the author.

According to Karagoz, each medium, including social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, necessitates expertise.

He used the example of communications strategies related to the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, praising the efforts of Turkey’s Directorate of Communications.

He claimed that communication mediums and instruments, no matter how appropriate in a given situation or how powerful the message, cannot reach the intended audience unless they are used in conjunction with the appropriate methodology.

Green line – to provide subscribers with environmental news in both Turkish and English; fact-checking line – to confirm news in both social and traditional media; and a monitoring unit – to track all forms of discrimination, including gender, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism – are among the three new projects announced by Karagoz.

Deliberations abound.

The two-day summit’s closing remarks were delivered by Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, who said he was “glad to see that the event has been a great success in highlighting the global and nation challenges we face today.”

He praised the weekend’s “depth of debate” and stressed the importance of “global engagement and cooperation” in strategic communications.

“As a result, we can both overcome the negative effects of emerging new technologies and celebrate the opportunities they present,” he said.

“We’d like to keep this conversation going so we can.

