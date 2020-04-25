Istanbul Jazz Festival postponed due to COVID-19

ISTANBUL

The 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival was postponed because of the novel coronavirus, organizers announced Friday.

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) said the festival scheduled for June 27 – July 14 will take place at a later date.

New dates will be announced on the foundation’s website.

The festival has been held every July since 1994 and is a pivotal event for the city’s prominence on the international concert map.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 195,900 people, with total infections nearing 2.8 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. An excess of 781,300 people have recovered.