Istanbul suspends sea passenger links to other cities

ISTANBUL

Seagoing passenger service from the Turkish metropolis Istanbul to other cities has been suspended over the coronavirus outbreak, Istanbul’s provincial governor announced Monday.

The suspension of seabus and ferry service, which does not include cargo transportation, began as of 5 p.m. (1400GMT), Ali Yerlikaya tweeted.

Istanbul normally offers seagoing passenger links to nearby cities such as Yalova, Bursa, and Balikesir in the Marmara region.

Turkey has already limited domestic bus and flight service to stem the virus’ spread.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, has infected 9,217 people and claimed 131 lives in Turkey,

Over 741,000 people are infected and over 35,000 have died in 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.