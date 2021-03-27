Istanbul to host EuroLeague Women Final Four

ANKARA

Istanbul will host the 2021 EuroLeague Women Final Four, organizers said on Friday.

“The next EuroLeague Women champions will be crowned in Turkey, with the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul confirmed as the venue for the Final Four, set to take place from April 16-18,” FIBA Basketball said in a statement.

Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo is the sole Turkish club among the top four teams in this year’s final four.

On April 16, Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo will play against Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg.

In the other match of the semifinal, Spanish team Perfumerias Avenida will face Hungary’s Sopron Basket.

The third-place playoff and the final will be held on April 18.

Istanbul last hosted the EuroLeague Women final four in 2016 as UMMC Ekaterinburg were the champions.