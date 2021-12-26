Istanbul will be crucial in the 2023 elections, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Istanbul will be the ‘locomotive’ of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development (AK) Party in the 2023 elections, according to Erdogan.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Sunday, Turkey’s president emphasized the importance of Istanbul, the country’s largest city, in the country’s elections in 2023.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at his Justice and Development (AK) Party’s extended provincial advisory council, said Istanbul will be the “locomotive” of the AK Party in the 2023 elections, as it has been in the past.

Erdogan added that compared to previous elections, the party’s organizations have even more responsibilities.

Erdogan also stated that until the election calendar begins, all members of the ballot boxes who have been in charge since the AK Party’s founding will be met, and the party’s district heads will contact each of their members in person or by phone.

“In this context, we attach special importance to reaching our disabled, elderly, orphans, relatives of martyrs, veterans, and low-income citizens,” Erdogan said of the visits aimed at winning the hearts of every citizen, from shopkeepers to households and civil society representatives.

Of course, in a place like Istanbul, we don’t forget the segments that make up the city’s main dynamics, particularly our business people and non-governmental organizations representing various regions of our country.”

Turkey will hold national elections in June 2023, in which citizens will elect the president and members of parliament.