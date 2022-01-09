Istanbul zipliners enjoy a breathtaking view of the Bosphorus from a great height.

Istanbul zipliners take in a breathtaking view of the Bosphorus from above.

‘I’m in love with this place.

The view is legendary,’ says one fan who returns time and time again to experience the thrill of the panoramic zipline.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Adventurers in Istanbul can now feel their hearts race while ziplining and admiring the stunning views of the Turkish Bosphorus.

People are queuing up to zipline next to an unrivaled vista of the famed waterway in the bustling city’s coastal Uskudar district, on the Asian side of the bi-continental metropolis.

“(The zipline) is in high demand because of its location,” Ibrahim Orhan, operations manager of Nakkastepe Zipline, told Anadolu Agency.

“We see an incredibly high demand, especially in the summer, with the warmer weather.”

The zipline stretches out over the trees for about 250 meters (820 feet), with fluffy clouds, the Bosphorus, and the 15 July Martyrs Bridge completing the panoramic view.

Orhan added that both Turkish and foreign visitors to the national park enjoy the thrill of the zipline.

Tunahan Cetinkaya, a Turkish first-time zipliner, told Anadolu Agency that he was looking forward to taking in the breathtaking scenery.

Nermin Karakaya said she had already done the zipline a few times and was looking forward to doing it again.

“I love it here,” she said, praising the track as “unique and beautiful.”

“What a view!”

“I participate in this sport on occasion.

I’m not afraid.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she expressed her delight.