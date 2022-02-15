It has been 23 years since a PKK ringleader was brought home to face justice in Turkiye.

It’s been 23 years since a PKK ringleader was brought home to face justice in Turkiye.

In a top-secret operation, Turkish intelligence personnel apprehend Abdullah Ocalan in Kenya.



Abdullah Ocalan, the ringleader of the PKK terror group, was apprehended in Kenya and returned to Turkey to face justice 23 years ago.

Shortly before the September military coup, the U.S.

Ocalan emigrated to Syria from Turkiye on December 12, 1980.

On Ocalan’s orders, the PKK launched terrorist attacks in eastern Turkiye’s Siirt and Hakkari provinces, later expanding its sphere of influence to Iraq.

The PKK waged an armed campaign against Kurdish citizens in Turkiye, particularly in rural areas, in order to restrict their rights.

In 1987, after Ocalan instructed his associates to kill those who did not vote for the Democracy Party, or DEP, Turkiye was shocked by the PKK’s massacres.

Because the PKK targeted innocent civilians, the terrorist ringleader was given the moniker “baby killer.”

In the 1980s, the PKK’s bloody terror campaign raged on.

From Syria to the fall of 1998, Ocalan was in charge of the PKK’s armed and political activities.

The Turkish government then put pressure on Damascus to not allow him to remain on its soil.

As a result of the Hafez al-Assad administration’s support for the PKK and rhetoric toward Ankara, the crisis between Turkey and Syria has worsened.

Following statements made by officials from both countries, the dispute escalated, and Turkiye took the initiative to bring the terrorist ringleader back to his homeland.

In 1998, the Turkish land forces commander, Atilla Ates, argued that Syria was not responding to Turkiye’s good intentions, that the Turkish nation had had enough of Syria’s policy toward the PKK, and that Ankara was running out of patience in this regard.

Then-Turkish President Suleyman Demirel said that despite Turkiye’s warnings and peaceful approach, Syria’s hostile attitude would not change, and that his country had the right to take necessary steps.

Assad deported Ocalan after top Turkish officials implied that Ankara was fed up with the Syrian government. Ocalan then moved to Greece and Russia after the former rejected his asylum request.

Despite making contact with Moscow, Ankara was unable to achieve the desired results.

Despite the fact that the Russian parliament granted Ocalan asylum, Moscow was unable to withstand diplomatic pressure.

