It hasn’t entered my head Napoli could be my last game, says Setien

MADRID, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien said he doesn’t fear for his job if his side fails to get past Napoli and into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Saturday.

Barca have a slight advantage after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but their form in the last 11 games of La Liga doesn’t invite optimism after those matches saw a two-point lead over Real Madrid turn into a five-point deficit behind the eventual league champions.

That has led to speculation that anything other than Champions League success would mean the end for Setien, who has only been on the job since replacing Ernesto Valverde in January.

When asked if losing to Napoli would cost him his job, Setien said he had been expecting the question.

“The chance that this could be my last game in charge hasn’t entered my head for a moment,” the Barca head coach then replied.

“There have been a lot of moments when we have done things well, but what we need to do is to maintain those and to have continuity,” he commented.

Setien added that his squad had also worked on psychological aspects of their game.

“We try to work on everything and to put the players in the best frame of their mind, but we don’t need to work on motivation…they are always motivated and we hope to see the best of them,” continued the coach. Enditem