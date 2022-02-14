It is a matter of ‘decency,’ according to Biden, for black people to own NFL teams.

It is a matter of ‘decency,’ according to Biden, for blacks to own NFL teams.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden defended Black ownership of NFL teams, calling it a “generic decency” requirement.

According to an interview excerpt aired on NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, when asked if the National Football League should be held to a higher standard on racial equity, Biden said the league “should be held to a reasonable standard.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated on Wednesday that the league wants to make it easier for Black people to own a business by working with potential Black buyers.

Despite the fact that seven out of ten NFL players are African-American, no African-American has ever owned a majority stake in a team.

“It just seems to me that it’s a standard that they’d want to live up to” in a league with so many black athletes, Biden said.

“It’s not a legal requirement, but I believe it’s just a matter of basic decency.”

“They’ll look at whether they can meet the standard,” Goodell said, according to him.

Byron Allen, a media mogul, is in the market to buy the Denver Broncos in a (dollar)4 billion or more auction.

In the 102-year-old NFL, he would be the first Black owner.

