It is critical that our schools remain open in January after nearly two years of ruined education.

In order to keep classrooms full, the government plans to test every child on the first day of school and require secondary students to wear masks.

Many people will return to work this week, and many of them will need proof of a negative lateral flow test to prove that their annual January sniffle isn’t Omicron.

However, if you go to your neighborhood pharmacy, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to find any test packs.

Hoarding is rife, and shelves are empty.

The new loo roll is rapid test kits.

Boris Johnson deserves credit for keeping his cool and not imposing restrictions over the holidays, and none appear to be in the works this week.

He was also correct when he said yesterday that 132 million vaccines were delivered in a single year, making it the country’s largest vaccination campaign ever.

However, a combination of widespread shortages of rapid tests and a refusal to reduce the self-isolation period from seven to five days is set to cause havoc.

In some hospitals, one out of every ten NHS employees is already on sick leave.

Large-scale teacher absences are also expected by weary and cynical parents.

Until now, the government has only made vague promises about delivering millions of additional LFTs “soon.”

We will not require them in the near future.

They’re urgently required.

The current energy policy of the government could also be described as VAGUE.

Thousands of Sun readers will see a significant increase in their gas bills in the coming weeks.

And, while the government boasted about a slew of climate change accomplishments in the run-up to the COP summit in November, little has been said about how they plan to deal with rising gas prices.

Conservative MPs are understandably concerned about public outrage.

As Red Wall MP Lee Anderson pointed out, voters are more concerned with making ends meet than with the UK meeting Net Zero carbon targets while China, India, and Russia do nothing.

Slashing green levies and eliminating VAT on energy bills would be a good start.

Years ago, securing reliable gas supplies while we build renewables should have been a top priority.

However, we have now reached a scandalous point where more of the poorest Britons are experiencing fuel poverty.

We’re on the verge of a disaster.

RATTLED BBC executives are considering airing even more episodes of EastEnders each week to boost the show’s dwindling ratings.

They have the potential to change the depressing, awake storylines that have caused viewers to tune out.

Instead, they’ll respond in Auntie’s only way.

By providing us with more of what we clearly do not desire.

