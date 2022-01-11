The discovery of an ichthyosaur in Rutland Water, which was featured on Digging For Britain, is described.

Sea dragons, also known as ichthyosaurs, were ancient marine reptiles that could reach a length of 25 meters.

The discovery of the fossilized remains of a prehistoric “sea dragon,” hailed as one of the “greatest finds” in British palaeontology history, will be featured in the BBC series Digging for Britain.

The ichthyosaur skeleton discovered at Rutland Water measured around 10 meters in length, making it the largest and most complete ichthyosaur fossil ever discovered in the United Kingdom.

Ichthyosaurs were ancient marine reptiles that appeared 250 million years ago and died out 90 million years later.

Their body shape was similar to that of dolphins, and they ranged in size from one to more than 25 meters long.

The specimen’s skull is about 180 million years old and weighs about a tonne.

Mary Anning, a palaeontologist and fossil hunter, first discovered ichthyosaurs, also known as sea dragons, in the early 1800s.

“Ichthyosaurs were born in Britain – their fossils have been unearthed here for over 200 years, with the first scientific evidence dating back to Mary Anning and her discoveries along the Jurassic Coast,” said palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax.

Joe Davis of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust discovered the ichthyosaur in February 2021 while draining a lagoon island at Rutland Water.

A team of palaeontologists from across the UK dug up the remains in August and September.

Two incomplete and much smaller ichthyosaurs were discovered during the initial construction of Rutland Water in the 1970s, but this is the first complete skeleton.

“Despite the fact that there have been many ichthyosaur fossils discovered in Britain, the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever discovered in the UK,” said Dr.

Lomax is an expert on the species.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime find and one of Britain’s most important palaeontological discoveries.”

Dr. Mark Evans of the British Antarctic Survey said, “I’ve been studying Jurassic fossil reptiles from Rutland and Leicestershire for over 20 years.”

“I recall seeing the photo for the first time.

