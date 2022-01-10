It is now possible to apply for free bus travel cards for under-22s in Scotland.

Free bus travel cards for people under the age of 22 are now available in Scotland.

From today until January 31, all young people aged 5 to 21 in Scotland can apply for a new or replacement National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot NEC to gain access to free bus travel.

All people under the age of 22 in Glasgow can now apply for free bus travel cards.

All young people and children aged 5 to 21 in Scotland can apply for a new or replacement National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot NEC starting today (January 10).

The program will start on January 31.

Around 930,000 young people across Scotland will benefit from the new initiative.

According to Transport Scotland research, if public transportation was free, 70% of young people would use it more frequently.

“I am delighted that applications are now open for young people under the age of 22 to apply for free bus travel across the country,” said SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart.

The Scottish Government has made a huge commitment that will benefit hundreds of thousands of young people across the country.

“Young people are rightfully challenging politicians to take bold actions to ensure a sustainable future for them, and free bus travel is an example of how to meet this challenge.”

“Taking the bus is one of the most environmentally friendly ways to travel across the country, and we know that young people, in particular, recognize the importance of public transportation in meeting our climate change goals.

“Making bus travel free for people under the age of 22 is critical not only for addressing the climate crisis, but also for relieving financial strain on young people and improving their access to education, leisure, and employment.”

“The SNP Scottish Government is investing in our young people’s future once again, ensuring that they have the best possible start in life and helping to build the fairer, greener Scotland that we want to see.”