“It is time to open the space of crisis management to the social body”

Grandstand. The health emergency may have justified, for a time, entrusting a small group of scientists with the immense responsibility of guiding the politician. The societal urgency is today to involve in the public decision the actors of the society who daily are engaged in the fight against the pandemic.

Many social issues emerged in the mobilization against Covid-19. The first surveys reveal that the categories at the bottom of the social ladder are overexposed: social, economic and territorial inequalities are cumulative to cause a health crisis of cruel injustice, far from the initial idea of ​​a socially blind virus .

Furthermore, during the state of emergency, containment measures and the high probability of health surveillance by tracing personal data raise the question of the difficult balance between security and freedoms. The health crisis certainly justifies an exceptional policy, but it also opens up ethical and legal questions relating to respect for private life.

Finally, the time of confinement did not allow the rise of social expectations towards the places of the central decision. Faced with a discourse of crisis monopolized by the executive and the scientists, the organizations of health democracy could not play their role of intermediary between the citizens and the power. Speaking has moved on social networks, where counter-discourse, false truths and rumors circulate without filter. The risk is that the feeling of a break between the confined people and the elites who manage the crisis from the capital is reinforced. Confidence continues to erode.

Maintaining Confidence

The controversy surrounding treatments based on hydroxychloroquine is symptomatic of the growing opposition between, on the one hand, a “learned science” considered as abstract, above ground, Parisian, elitist and linked to political speech, and on the other hand, a “science of common sense”, concrete, experimental, provincial, embodied by the epic figure of a doctor Raoult. Social networks are becoming the new site of scholarly controversy, fueled by serial opinions given by doctors, elected officials and celebrities … far from the places of scientific debate.

Today, while individual bodies are still confined, it is time to open up the space of crisis management to the social body. It is not a simple democratic exercise in times of crisis that is at stake here: it is the success of the health response to Covid-19. There are at least five reasons to involve actors in society in building responses to Covid-19.

