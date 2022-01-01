It took eight years to change our minds about travel and see it as a privilege rather than a right.

It took eight years for us to change our mindset about travel and consider it a privilege rather than a right.

We need to change how we travel, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t fly because a tourism black hole can be just as damaging.

According to scientists, we only have eight years to reduce humanity’s carbon footprint to half its current level.

It’s the greatest and most pressing challenge of our time, and there’s no doubt that the way we travel and spend our leisure time will continue to evolve.

It will be more apparent than ever this year.

Tourism’s story has been one of largely unchecked, exponential growth until recently.

What started out as a great democratization of travel, with unprecedented opportunities for economic development in vacation destinations, has turned into an overcrowded, overconsuming behemoth in many places.

Residents began to demonstrate, and tourist attractions began to close or restrict access.

So, even before Covid, we were aware that the system was in need of repair.

Instead of asking, “How can we attract more tourists?” some destinations began to ask, “How can we maximize tourism while minimizing its costs?”

Even if the industry is slow to adapt meaningfully, the shift has accelerated in the last two years.

Destinations are now working hard to figure out how a tourism reset can benefit all locals before the 2019 visitor numbers return.

A shift in mindset is also visible in the boardrooms of major corporations and government agencies.

The “Glasgow Declaration for Climate Action in Tourism,” announced at the COP26 summit in November, was the first time the travel industry spoke with one voice on climate change, pledging to cut emissions in half by 2030.

More than 450 organizations, including major players and locations, have pledged to publish annual progress against climate targets and collaborate to solve the problem.

To cut emissions in half by 2030, we must reconsider our travel patterns.

However, this does not imply that we should never fly.

We’ve seen the economic impact of flight cancellations, with island and coastal communities being particularly hard hit.

We must make certain that this carbon budget is well spent, and that communities and ecosystems benefit from our visit.

With so many restrictions now in place, travel can no longer be considered a “right,” but rather a privilege.

What we do with this power is an important question.

Willingly.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

