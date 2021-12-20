It was discovered in Western Australia that a new record-breaking millipede species with 1,306 legs lives up to its name.

A new record-breaking millipede species discovered in Western Australia lives up to its name: it has 1,306 legs.

While the term “millipede” literally means “thousand feet,” it’s been a misnomer because no invertebrates with more than 750 feet, or legs, have ever been discovered.

According to a study, a biologist in Western Australia has discovered a new species that truly lives up to its name.

Bruno Buzatto, a principal biologist at Bennelongia Environmental Consultants in Perth, Australia, discovered the new millipede, according to NPR.

Researchers discovered that one specimen of the newly discovered “Eumillipes persephone” has 1,306 legs, easily surpassing the previous record-holder, a millipede with 750 legs, first described in 1928 but long thought to be extinct.

According to NPR, Virginia Tech entomologist Paul Marek, the lead author of the new study, discovered the species alive in California.

The discovery was made in an exploratory drill hole in an Australian mining region, and the handful of specimens discovered “lived up to almost 200 feet (60 meters) underground,” according to Reuters. Females had more legs than males.

Scientists described the new species as a “threadlike pale-colored millipede with a conical head, beak-shaped mouth, and large antennae — likely one of its only sources of sensory input because it lacks eyes,” according to Reuters.

According to Reuters, the newly discovered creature’s scientific name means “true thousand feet” and refers to Persephone, the queen of the underworld in Greek mythology.

The new species’ length was likely evolved “for ease of movement underground,” according to Juanita Rodriguez, a research collaborator and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation insect expert, as reported by The Guardian.

“The longer you are, the more strength you have to propel yourself forward,” Rodriguez explained.

Buzatto and his colleagues have returned to the same drill holes in the Goldfields in an attempt to collect more millipedes, but they have only found one so far, according to New Science.

He said, “It appears they’re quite unique and rare.”

The new millipede's research was published in the

